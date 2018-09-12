Weather forecast for Sep 13: Rain likely in Bengaluru, Chennai

New Delhi, Sep 12: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai for September 13.

Bengaluru:

Weather of Bengaluru is already pleasant. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala will witness subdued Monsoon conditions and weather would be almost dry. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 73 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhiites Tuesday woke up to a humid morning with the maximum temperature expected to touch 33 degrees Celsius, according to MeT. As per weather agency, Delhi would see partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 75 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, Scattered light to moderate rains are also possible over Telangana in the next 24 hours. However, rains to increase over Coastal Andhra Pradesh as well as Telangana by next week, around September 16. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 68 per cent.

Chennai:

As per Skymet weather, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over west-central Bay of Bengal and will start moving in westwards across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Thus, on and off rains will continue over parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and South Interior Karnataka during the next eight to ten days. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity around 67 per cent.