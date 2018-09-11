  • search

Weather forecast for Sep 12: Light rains likely in Chennai

By
    New Delhi, Sep 11: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai for September 12.

    People cover themselves as it rains in Chennai.PTI Photo

    Bengaluru:

    Weather of Bengaluru is already pleasant. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, Monsoon rains to remain on the lower side only for the entire West Coast. Rains would once again reduce by September 13 and gradually weather will become dry. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 73 per cent.

    Delhi:

    Delhiites Tuesday woke up to a humid morning with the maximum temperature expected to touch 33 degrees Celsius, according to MeT. As per weather agency, Delhi would see partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 75 per cent.

    Hyderabad:

    As per Skymet weather, Monsoon would be Normal Gangetic West Bengal, North Bihar, parts of Odisha and Jharkhand, foothills of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Southeast Rajasthan, South Interior Karnataka, parts of Interior Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 68 per cent.

    Chennai:

    As per Skymet weather, scattered light to moderate showers over Interior Tamil Nadu during the next 24 to 48 hours because of a north-south trough running across Interior Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity around 67 per cent.

    Read more about:

    weather forecast chennai indian meteorological department rains

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 16:18 [IST]
