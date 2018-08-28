  • search

Weather forecast for Aug 29: Delhi rains likely to continue for the next two days

    New Delhi, Aug 28: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai for August 29.

    An ice cream vendor sleep on his cart during heavy rains in New Delhi.PTI Photo

    Bengaluru:

    The capital city of Karnataka, Bengaluru has been witnessing cloudy weather. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Light to moderate rains are expected over parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, west and central Uttar Pradesh, Southeast Rajasthan, North Chhattisgarh, parts of Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, parts of East Uttar Pradesh, foothills of Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya. Meanwhile, the humidity will be around 7381 per cent.

    Delhi:

    Delhi welcomed its first spell of heavy rains in August on Monday night. So much so that the city broke record of highest rainfall in last 10 years. As per Skymet weather, Weather models are indicating that Monsoon trough will continue to run in proximity to Delhi NCR, keeping conditions conducive for more rains and thundershowers of varying intensity during the remaining days of August. Intensity of rain would be more during the next two days. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 78 per cent.

    Hyderabad:

    As per Skymet weather, Monsoon would remain normal giving light to moderate showers over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Southeast Rajasthan, rest of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & goa, Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, North Chhattisgarh, parts of Odisha, foothills of Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity around 75 per cent.

    Mumbai:

    As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, During the next 24 hours, Konkan & Goa including Mumbai, Coastal Karnataka and North Kerala would see light to moderate rainfall. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 84 per cent.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 17:39 [IST]
