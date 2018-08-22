Weather forecast for Aug 23: Rain likely to continue in Delhi till August 25

New Delhi, Aug 22: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai for August 23.

Bengaluru:

The capital city of Karnataka, Bengaluru has been witnessing cloudy weather. As per Skymet weather, Intensity of rains would now reduce along the West Coast and we can expect light rains with one or two moderate spells over Konkan & Goa and Coastal Karnataka. Kerala might see few light spells. However, the humidity will be around 82 per cent.

Delhi:

The northwestern plains of India i.e. Delhi, Punjab, North Rajasthan, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh have been witnessing isolated light rains since last few days. As per Skymet weather, during the next 48 hours, rains will remain patchy in nature over the city. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 74 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per the weathermen, Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh would see an increase in rain surplus, Rayalaseema would continue to battle rainfall deficiency. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 27 degree Celsius and humidity around 83 per cent.

Mumbai:

Ever since the beginning of August, Mumbai rains have remained on the lower side. Although the city has been receiving rains every day, any significant rainy spell has not occurred till now. As per predicted by Skymet Weather, no significant weather system is likely to affect Mumbai in the next few days and subsequently, the offshore trough along the West Coast would also remain inactive. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 81 per cent.