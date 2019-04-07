Weather forecast for April 8: Dust storm, thundershower in Delhi-NCR in next 24-36 hours

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 07: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bihar and Jharkhand on April 8.

Bengaluru:

An upper air trough/ wind discontinuity is extending from Vidarbha to Tamil Nadu across Marathwada and Karnataka. With this, parts of south-interior Karnataka, the division to which Bengaluru belongs, may experience some rain. There may even be thunderstorms and gusty winds in isolated places, the IMD has predicted. However, Bengaluru urban and rural are both expected to remain dry today. Both have got almost zero rain in the pre-monsoon season, and this dry trend is expected to continue for now. Bengaluru will remain dry with temperatures being on the higher side even at night, settling at around 34 degrees Celsius. Sky will be clear, and humidity will be on the lesser side.

Delhi:

Delhi and its adjoining areas of Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad have been reeling under heat wave with maximum temperatures touching almost 40˚C for the last few days. The reason for such weather conditions has been attributed to the successive Western Disturbance's affecting Jammu and Kashmir region which are bringing in warm winds. As per Skymet weather, both these weather systems would be moving away east/northeastwards and in presence of high temperatures, dust storm and thundershower activities accompanied with strong winds are likely to affect over Delhi and NCR during the next 24 to 36 hours.

Bihar and Jharkhand

In the past 24 hours, light to moderate rain and thundershower with strong winds have affected many places of Bihar and Jharkhand. Due to occurrence of rainfall, slight drop in day temperatures have been witnessed. On April 6, the maximums recorded for Patna and Supaul were 33.4°C and 26.1°C, respectively. As per Skymet weather, during next 24-36 hours, rainfall activity with thundershower and strong winds will be affecting some places of Bihar and Jharkhand. On April 9 as well, scattered rain and thundershower activities are also expected over Bihar and Jharkhand with reduced intensity.

Hyderabad:

Since the last two days, good amount of pre-Monsoon rain and thundershower activities have been witnessed by the city of Hyderabad in Telangana. As per Skymet weather, due to the presence of these weather systems, till afternoon temperatures will rise. Thereafter, towards the later parts of the day, spell of patchy light rain and thundershowers will occur over the city during the next 48 hours. However, after 48 hours, as the above-mentioned trough will strengthen, rain intensity and spread will also increase in Hyderabad.