Weather forecast for April 14: Delhi rains may continue

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Apr 13: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kashmir, Himachal, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on April 14.

Delhi:

The maximum temperature in Delhi on April 14 is likely to be around 40 degrees Celsius while the minimum could be around 26 degrees. During the day, it could be scorching hot with air quality may remain hazardous. During the night, it could be hazy, warm and air quality would remain poor. Delhiites woke up to pleasant weather, with light rains and thundershowers making an appearance early on Friday morning.

Bengaluru: