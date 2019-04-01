Weather forecast for April 02: Showers likely to lash Kolkata

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 31: At present, most parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and NCR are observing heatwave conditions with maximum temperatures exceeding 40˚C. Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata on Arpil 02.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, scattered moderate rain and thundershowers are likely over West Bengal, North Odisha and Jharkhand, while isolated over Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala and in a few pockets of Telangana in association with squally winds and lighting. However, Bengaluru will remain dry with temperatures being on the higher side even at night, settling at around 35 degrees Celsius. Sky will be clear, and remain mostly sunny.

Weather forecast for April 01: With mercury rising, heatwave likely to intensify in Delhi soon

Delhi:

Delhi, in the last few days has been sweltering. The day temperatures have shot up, creating some records. As per Skymet weather, due to the approach of Western Disturbance the temperatures have already increased significantly in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh. Saturday marked the hottest day so far this year in India's National Capital Region (NCR) as temperatures soared to 39 C (103 F).

Hyderabad:

The weather of Hyderabad is likely to be quite hot with rains being very far away. The temperatures will range between 41 degrees and 38 degrees. As per Skymet weather, heatwave condition will continue over Telangana and may further develop in parts of North Karnataka and Rayalaseema, including parts of South coastal Andhra Pradesh. South Peninsula will witness a rise in temperatures, while most parts will witness warm and humid weather.

Mumbai:

With mainly clear sky, this is the period when sun is heating most parts of Maharashtra, Telangana and South Madhya Pradesh region. In fact, in the absence of any significant weather system, temperatures especially the maximums are rising continuously over parts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Talking about our financial capital, Mumbai, will witness a rise in temperature on April 3 and 4 and reduce thereafter. Meanwhile, extreme South Madhya Maharashtra may witness light rain and thundershowers on April 4, while North Madhya Pradesh and South Chhattisgarh may get rains on April 5 and 6.

Kolkata:

West Bengal was the rainiest pocket of East India in the month of March with 42% rain surplus. This rain excess has been attributed to the on and off rain and thundershower activities going on over the state since the beginning of March. As per Skymet weather, due to the combined effect of all these weather systems, during the next 24 hours, rain and thundershower activities are expected accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning strike in Cooch Behar, Diamond Harbour, Malda, Midnapore, Kolkata, Bankura and Siliguri.