Weather forecast for Dec 22: Heavy rains over South TN, Cold wave continue to grip Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 21: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kerala and Chennai on December 22.

New Delhi

Delhi continues to battle chilly nights, with minimum temperatures refusing to rise above 5°C for the last many days. Friday morning was no different as minimum temperature settled at 4.7°C, which was four degrees below the normal range, according to skymet.

Currently, a cold spell is active over North-West India and the adjoining geography, an India Met Department (IMD) update said on Thursday, with no movement of western disturbance forecast for the next 4-5 days.

Extended outlook indicates that these conditions might continue until the end of the month over the country, broken briefly by a circulation in the Bay of Bengal approaching the Tamil Nadu coast.

Chennai

Meanwhile, in the South, a sea-based circulation (trough of low) approaching the peninsular India (initially the Tamil Nadu coast) may trigger rainfall of varying intensity from Saturday to Monday.

In wake of these systems, rainfall is likely to begin in parts of Tamil Nadu coast anytime today. South coastal stations like Tiruchirappalli, Tuticorin and Pamban may receive moderate with isolated heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours. Cities like Chennai, Puducherry, Cuddalore and Kanyakumari are likely to receive rains, although the rain intensity will remain light.

Gradually, the interior parts of Tamil Nadu will be observing light rains as well. This rainfall activity is expected to continue for the next 48 hours.

The next few days will bring along a rise in the minimum temperatures. However, a drop in day temperatures is expected. Moderate gusty winds are expected along the coastal areas.

Bengaluru, Kerala

Apart from this, light rainfall is possible along the South Andhra Pradesh coast, Rayalaseema, Kerala, and adjoining South Karnataka. These rainfall activities will intensify as the system moves further northwestwards.