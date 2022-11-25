'We should strive for a win-win situation for all': Rajnath Singh at Indo-Pacific dialogue

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Nov 25: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that India stands for a free and rules-based Indo-Pacific crucial for the region and wider global community. Speaking at the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue in New Delhi, he emphasised on India's multi-aligned policy and said that India was all for a 'win-win situation for all'.

"India stands for free and rules-based Indo-Pacific crucial for economic development of the region and wider global community," said Rajanath Singh, according to a statement issued by the ministry of defence.

He further said, "There is a deeper connect that allows us to share a common message of humanity across the Indo-Pacific region. Along this path of shared prosperity and security, India underlines the centrality of ASEAN in our endeavours in respect of the Indo-pacific region."

Rajnath Singh calls for urgent, resolute global efforts to counter cross-border terrorism

'Era of war is over' echoed by the world leaders

The defence minister also cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent G20 visit where he said the "resolute message of our PM Modi, that the era of war is over has been echoed by the world leaders, gathered in Bali recently for the G-20 summit, with the G20 communique mentioning that "now is not the time for war".

On the multi-alignment approach, Rajnath Singh said that a strong and prosperous India would not be built at the cost of others, rather, India is there to help other nations realise their full potential.

'Create a win-win situation for all'

"We should strive to create a win-win situation for all. We should not be guided by narrow self-interest, which is not beneficial in the long run, but by enlightened self-interest, which is sustainable and resilient to shocks," Rajnath Singh said.

"We believe in a multi-aligned policy, which is realized through diverse engagements with multiple stakeholders so that views and concerns of all can be discussed and addressed for a prosperous future for all."

"Rajnath Singh reiterated India's belief in a multi-aligned policy realised through diverse engagements with multiple stakeholders, stressing that addressing the concerns of all is the only way which can lead to shared responsibility and prosperity."

Citing the launch of 'The Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative' at the East Asia Summit held in Bangkok, the defence minister noted that India has always endeavoured to work with its partners in constructive engagements in the region.

Know all about RAJNATH SINGH

With inputs from ANI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 25, 2022, 13:56 [IST]