YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    At event with PM Modi, CJI speaks of PILs, ‘Lakshman Rekha'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 30: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Saturday said that one should be mindful of the 'Lakshman Rekha' while discharging their duty.

    Speaking at the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts, Ramana said deliberate inaction by governments despite judicial pronouncements is not good for the health of democracy.

    Chief Justice N V Ramana
    Chief Justice N V Ramana.PTI Photo

    "We must be mindful of 'Laxman Rekha', judiciary will never come in way of governance if it's as per law. If municipalities, gram panchayats perform duties, if police investigate properly &illegal custodial torture comes to end, people need not have to look to courts," said CJI NV Ramana.

    "The law should be made after thorough debates & discussions incorporating the needs and aspirations of concerned people. Often there's litigation because of the non-performance of Executives and inaction of Legislatures which are avoidable," he added.

    Ramana said abiding by law and the Constitution is key to good governance.

    "The rising number of frivolous litigations is an area of concern. For example, the well-meaning concept of public interest litigation is at times turning into personal interest litigation. No doubt, PIL has served a lot of public interest. However, it is sometimes being misused to stall projects or pressurise public authorities.

    "These days, PIL has become a tool for those who want to settle political scores or corporate rivalry. Realising the potential for misuse, courts are now highly cautious in entertaining the same," Ramana said.

    More CHIEF JUSTICE OF INDIA News  

    Read more about:

    chief justice of india

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X