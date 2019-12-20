We never wanted a 3rd party, international fora's interference: FM on Mamata's remark

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 20: Defending West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remark on new amended Citizenship Act, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday has denied any third party interference or international fora's interventions in country's affairs.

FM has strictly said today that she totally condemned Bengal CM's statement an found it irresponsible of a chief minister to talk on international intervention into the citizenship law in Inidia.

Sitharaman said to news agency ANI, "We never wanted a 3rd party or international fora's interference in our affairs. On a completely domestic matter she has chosen to ask for UN. Does she have no faith in institutions of India? "

On Thursday, Mamata Banerjee said that there must be an impartial organisation like the United Nations or Human Rights Commission form a committee to see how many people are in favour or against CAA.