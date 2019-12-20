  • search
Trending Jharkhand Exit Poll Flashback 2019 Unnao Rape Case
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    We never wanted a 3rd party, international fora's interference: FM on Mamata's remark

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 20: Defending West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remark on new amended Citizenship Act, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday has denied any third party interference or international fora's interventions in country's affairs.

    We never wanted a 3rd party, international foras interference: FM on Mamatas remark
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    FM has strictly said today that she totally condemned Bengal CM's statement an found it irresponsible of a chief minister to talk on international intervention into the citizenship law in Inidia.

    Meant opinion poll: Mamata backtracks on referendum remark

    Sitharaman said to news agency ANI, "We never wanted a 3rd party or international fora's interference in our affairs. On a completely domestic matter she has chosen to ask for UN. Does she have no faith in institutions of India? "

    On Thursday, Mamata Banerjee said that there must be an impartial organisation like the United Nations or Human Rights Commission form a committee to see how many people are in favour or against CAA.

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman mamata banerjee human rights commission west bengal

    Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 19:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue