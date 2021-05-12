We do not have to become blind propagandist of government: Prashant Kishor

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 12: Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) head, Prashant Kishor on Wednesday slammed the Narendra Modi-led central government over the tragedies unfolding across India due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

    Kishor, who successfully planned the West Bengal election campaign for Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, accused the Centre of pushing 'falsehood' and 'propaganda' to spread positivity during the distress times.

    Taking to Twitter, Kishore said, "In the face of a grieving nation and tragedies unfolding all around us, the continued attempt to push FALSEHOOD and PROPAGANDA in the name of spreading POSITIVITY is disgusting! For being positive we don't have to become blind propagandist of the Govt."

    With 4,205 fatalities in the last 24 hours, India today registered the highest number of COVID-19 deaths, the union ministry of health and family welfare said.

    As per the latest data, the country recorded 3,48,421 new coronavirus infections, pushing the overall caseload to 2,33,40,938.

    Notably, there a huge political controversy has erupted over the alleged COVID-19 vaccine doses shortage across the country. The Centre has been repeatedly saying that there is no shortage of vaccines, several states have been stalling or postponing the Phase 3 of the inoculation drive which started on May 1.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 11:22 [IST]
    X