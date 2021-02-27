YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 27: India is committed to sharing resources, experiences and knowledge for global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday after WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked him for supporting the COVAX scheme that distributes COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries.

    We are together in this: PM Modi tells WHO chief
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "Thanks India & Prime Minister @narendramodi for supporting Vaccine Equity. Your commitment to COVAX and sharing COVID-19 vaccine doses is helping 60+ countries start vaccinating their health workers and other priority groups. I hope other countries will follow your example," the World Health Organisation Director-General said in a tweet late Thursday.

    WHO chief Ghebreyesus lauds PM Modi, says 'Hope other countries follow your example'

    Responding to the tweet, PM Modi said, "Thank you @DrTedros. We are all together in the fight against this pandemic. India is committed to sharing resources, experiences, and knowledge for global good."

    Earlier this week, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said India's vaccine capacity will generate another 1.1 billion doses for the WHO-led COVAX scheme that distributes them to developing countries.

    The aim of COVAX is to accelerate the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines, and to guarantee fair and equitable access for every country in the world.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 27, 2021, 10:43 [IST]
