    We are strictly apolitical body: Ramakrishna Mission distances itself from Modi’s remarks on CAA

    Belur (WB), Jan 12: The Ramakrishna Math and Mission on Sunday distanced itself from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, contending that it was a strictly apolitical body which did not respond to "ephemeral" calls.

    The prime minister, during his address from Belur Math - the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission - had said that the new law would not take away anybody's citizenship.

    Modi also said that a section of the youth was being misguided about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

    Addressing a press meet here, Swami Suvirananda, the Ramakrishna Math and Mission general secretary, said, "The organisation will not comment on the prime minister's speech on CAA. We are a strictly apolitical body. We have come here after leaving our homes to answer eternal calls. We do not respond to ephemeral calls." He said the mission believed in inclusivity.

      "We are an inclusive organization, which has monks from Hindu, Islam and Christian communities. We live like brothers of the same parents. "To us, Narendra Modi is the leader of India and Mamata Banerjee the leader of West Bengal," Swami Suvirananda added.

      Story first published: Sunday, January 12, 2020, 15:29 [IST]
