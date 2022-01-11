WBJEE 2022 application correction open: How you should do it

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 11: The WBJEE 2022 application correction window is now open. More details are available on the official website.

    Candidates will be able to make corrections till January 13 2022 on the official website. This facility is available only in the online form.

    Make sure you have updated your proper contact information such as email and mobile number. Candidates must upload the photos as per the specifications provided by the board.

    Make sure all the details provided by you matches with the details on the school and college admit cards, marks sheets etc. Ensure authentic details are uploaded. Also select the exam centre carefully.

    The WBJEE 2022 form correction option is a one time opportunity given to candidates who have paid the application fee. Once you close the form you will not have the option to make corrections again. Once you have closed your form you will be updated about the admit card availability details. To make the WBJEE 2022 form correction visit wbjeeb.nic.in.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 14:04 [IST]
    X