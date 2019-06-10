  • search
    WB Political Violence: BJP observes 'Black Day' across the state

    By PTI
    Kolkata, June 10: The BJP is observing "Black Day" in West Bengal and a 12-hour shutdown in North 24 Parganas district's Basirhat subdivision on Monday to protest the killing of its workers and the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

    The saffron party took out rallies in several parts of the state, with BJP workers supporting black badges. The situation remained tense in Basirhat. BJP and TMC workers had clashed in Sandeshkhali area of Basirhat on Saturday.

    The BJP took out protest rallies in the district subdivision, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the killings of its workers. A huge contingent of police personnel has been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident, police said. BJP workers squatted on roads and railways tracks at many places in the subdivision, disrupting the movement of vehicles and trains.

    MHA advisory to West Bengal politically motivated: TMC writes to Amit Shah

    The BJP had on Sunday announced that it will observe "Black Day" across the state and a 12-hour shutdown in Basirhat after it was stopped by the police from bringing the bodies of its workers to Kolkata.

    Till Sunday, bodies of at least three persons killed in the clashes in Sandeshkhali had been recovered, while several others remained missing. The BJP has claimed that five of its workers were killed, whereas the ruling TMC claimed that one was killed.

    A day after the clash, the Ministry of Home Affairs sent an advisory to the West Bengal government, expressing "deep concern" over the "unabated violence" in the state and asked it to maintain law and order.

    Responding to the Centre in a letter, the West Bengal government claimed the situation in the state was "under control" and there was no failure on part of its law enforcement agencies.

    Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 11:48 [IST]
