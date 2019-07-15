WB Govt to come up with new legislation for slum-dwellers

  • search
    Kolkata, July 15: The West Bengal Government is coming up to make new legislation for slum-dwellers in the state. Those living in vacant state government plots can now have their own houses in the same place.

    While tabling the West Bengal Thika Tenancy (Acquisition and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Assembly on 8th July, the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister had said that the state government has instructed the block land revenue officers (BLRO) to look into the matter- and see the places where slums have come up, as well as to check the government land that has been lying unutilised, the plots that are leased out and also to see houses are constructed under either of the two schemes - 'Nijo Bhumi Nijo Griho' or 'Banglar Bari', as reported The Millenium Post.

    Over the years, most of the thika properties have either become dilapidated for various reasons or have gone under litigation, leaving no scope for their development and reconstruction for improving the living conditions of the people, their safety and security.

    The amendment to the Bill empowers the tenant to build his own house by taking bank loans (Nijo Bhumi Nijo Griho ) or get a built house through the (Banglar Bari Scheme).

    As per sources, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has conducted a survey with the thika controller and enlisted the amount of land under thika tenancy.

