  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Qasem Soleimani
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WB Governor seeks probe into firework unit explosion

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 04: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday demanded a probe into an explosion at a firework unit in the state that caused four deaths, saying the administration should be held accountable as there are allegations that crude bombs were being manufactured in the factory.

    Four persons, including two women, were killed on the spot and one was seriously injured in an explosion at a firework manufacturing unit in Naihati in North 24 Parganas district on Friday, police said.

    File photo of Jagdeep Dhankar
    File photo of Jagdeep Dhankar

    "Several deaths in blasts at factory at Masjidpara, Naihati has pained and shocked me. Allegations that crude bombs were being made in illegal factory warrants intense expert probe. Accountability of all in the administration needs to be fixed promptly," the governor said in a statement.

    WB: Major explosion in firecracker factory in Naihati, 5 killed

    Police has already launched an investigation into the case.

    More PROBE News

    Read more about:

    probe explosion deaths west bengal

    Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 9:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue