Waterlogging, traffic jam due to heavy rains in Delhi

Posted By:
    New Delhi, Sep 1: Heavy rains lashed national capital Delhi on Saturday. Incessant rains have caused Traffic jam across the city. The Delhi traffic police is tweeting updates about traffic jams in the city to help commuters.

    Waterlogging, traffic jam due to heavy rains in Delhi. Courtesy: @dtptraffic
    Traffic jam has been reported near ITO, Rail Bhavan and Central Secretariat area due to waterlogging.

    Weather forecast for Sep 1: Light to moderate rains to continue in Mumbai

    Thirty passengers have been rescued safely from a bus that got stuck in waterlogged Ring road near Hanuman Mandir in Yamuna Bazar area.

    Meanwhile, the Change of Guard Ceremony on the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan will not be held today (September 1, 2018) due to heavy rain in New Delhi.

    According to skymet weather, beginning with North India, the western end of the axis of Monsoon trough is running along the foothills of Himalayas, due to which light to moderate with isolated heavy showers are possible over Uttarakhand, East Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow.

    The maximum temperature today is likely to hover around 33 degree Celsius.

