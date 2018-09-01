Waterlogging, traffic jam due to heavy rains in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 1: Heavy rains lashed national capital Delhi on Saturday. Incessant rains have caused Traffic jam across the city. The Delhi traffic police is tweeting updates about traffic jams in the city to help commuters.

Traffic jam has been reported near ITO, Rail Bhavan and Central Secretariat area due to waterlogging.

Thirty passengers have been rescued safely from a bus that got stuck in waterlogged Ring road near Hanuman Mandir in Yamuna Bazar area.

Delhi: A bus got stuck in waterlogged Ring road near Hanuman Mandir in Yamuna Bazar area, following heavy rainfall in parts of the city. All 30 passengers have been rescued safely. pic.twitter.com/Ne88bF05GE — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2018

Meanwhile, the Change of Guard Ceremony on the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan will not be held today (September 1, 2018) due to heavy rain in New Delhi.

According to skymet weather, beginning with North India, the western end of the axis of Monsoon trough is running along the foothills of Himalayas, due to which light to moderate with isolated heavy showers are possible over Uttarakhand, East Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow.

The maximum temperature today is likely to hover around 33 degree Celsius.