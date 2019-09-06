Watch: When Modi refused sofa instead opted to sit on chair during photo session

  • search
    Vladivostok, Sep 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, declined the offer to sit on a sofa and instead, opted to sit on a chair along with others.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The video was posted by Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on his Twitter handle in which, Modi is seen asking the organisers at an event in Russia to remove a sprawling sofa kept for him and instead choosing to sit on a chair along with others attending the event.

    "PM Narendra Modi's simplicity was seen today as he got the special arrangement for him removed and opted to sit on a chair along with others in Russia," Goyal captioned the video.

    The one-minute video shows PM Modi entering a hall packed with dignitaries. He spends a few moments asking the organisers to remove the sofa and then sits on a chair along with others, for a photo op.

    Modi vows to help Russia in developing its Far East, offers USD 1 billion line of credit

    PM's gesture was lauded on social media. "What a lovely gesture. There are no words. See the simplicity," a Twitter user said. "We have a humble and sober Prime Minister who is down to earth," said another.

    "Modiji's simplicity makes him the most respected n powerful leader in the world fraternity. The conviction, clarity with which he talks n conveys his message. He knows what's best 4 the nation. He's soft 4 good people but very hard 4 those who try to harm the nation. He's truly our PM (sic)," another Twitter user tweeted.

    The Prime Minister was on a two-day visit to Vladivostok to attend the fifth Eastern Economic Forum and participate in the 20th India-Russia annual bilateral summit.

    Story first published: Friday, September 6, 2019, 10:24 [IST]
