Watch: Video of Giant Malabar Squirrel making effortless moves on trees

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 25: IAS officer Supriya Sahu has taken Twitter by storm for posting videos of animals on numerous occasions. She is the Additional Chief Secretary, Environment Clmate Change and Forests,

Government of Tamil Nadu. She also is the monitoring officer of the Nilgiris.

This time Sahu has posted on Twitter a video of a Malabar Giant Squirrel, which has left scores of users very impressed. In the video the squirrel can be seen perched atop a tree.

The video also shows the squirrel swiftly moving from one branch to another before it jumps on to another tree and climbs it effortlessly. The Smithsonian Magazine says that these squirrels are officially known as as Ratufa indica, or the Malabar giant squirrel, the species is one of four relatively hefty rodents in the squirrel family. "The four species that make up this group are fascinating in their large size, brilliant coloration, and penchant for feeding on some of the massive tropical fruits in the tree canopy," the Smithsonian Magazine also says.

On her handle Supriya Sahu captioned the video by writing The beautiful little giant Malabar Giant Squirrel in Coonoor." She also added a heart emoji and some hashtags like #Nilgiris, #wildlife and #malabargiantsquirrel.

The video has been viewed 5,500 times since it was posted on Twitter on February 24. It has been liked by many and has many comments. Many have also shared their own experience while citing the squirrel.

ஆஹா நம்பமுடியாத கிளிக் சுப்ரியா.. — Iftikhar Mughal (@iemiftikhar) February 24, 2022

