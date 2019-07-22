Watch: Video explaining Chandrayaan-2 mission tweeted by ISRO

New Delhi, July 22: With munutes left to launch, ISRO has tweeted a video explaining the mission. The Rs 978 crore mission, which has been rescheduled for Monday after scientists corrected the glitch in the rocket, will be launched at 2.43 p.m from the second launchpad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre here, over 100 km from Chennai.

Chandrayaan-2, equipped with a lander and rover, will observe the lunar surface and send back data which will be useful for analysis of the lunar soil. The lander will carry instruments like a seismometer and a thermal probe, and the rover will carry spectrometers to analyse the lunar soil. The lander and rover have nominal lifetimes of one lunar daytime (14 Earth days).

Here is the video tweeted by ISRO:

Chandrayaan-2 comes 11 years after ISRO's successful first lunar mission Chandrayaan-1 which scripted history by making more than 3,400 orbits around the Moon and was operational for 312 days till August 29, 2009.

On the eve of launch, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said all preparations were on and the glitch had been rectified. "Whatever technical snag we observed on July 15 has been rectified. The vehicle is in good health... The (pre-launch) rehearsal has been successfully completed," he told reporters at the Chennai airport on brief a stopover enroute here.