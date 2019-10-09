Watch: Tamil Nadu tourist guide gracefully performs Kathakali, stuns onlookers

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Chennai, Oct 9: A lot of tourists come to India to know more about the rich culture and its immense history and here the tour guides play a big part. But this guide from Tamil Nadu has found a unique way to explain Indian culture to the tourists.

Recently, a viral video shared on Twitter shows a tour guide in Tamil Nadu showing few graceful moves of the Kerala-dance form, Kathakali to foreign tourists.

Nagendra Prabhu, a tourist guide shows various mudras (a symbolic gesture) and poses of classical dances and performs facial movements to keep them interested.

The video was shared by Twitter user @PriyankaJShukla, who said, "Received this as #whatsappforward !

Received this as #whatsappforward !

As per the forward -This guy is a local tour guide named Prabhoo, in Tamil Nadu. So talented he is!!

Just look at his expressions..truly amazing!! pic.twitter.com/r0R7l9EXIH — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) October 1, 2019

Speaking to ANI Prabhu said,"Before coming to the profession, I was a teacher. During my teaching days I used to act in different forms and explain the concepts to the students in classroom. I follow the same method now which makes it easier to reach the travellers".

Netizens believe he is no less than a professional dancer.