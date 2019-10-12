Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram

  • search
    Chennai, Oct 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was found cleaning up garbage at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. While picking the waste thrown by people, he also said that we should strive to ensure that our public places are clean and tidy.

    Modi, while posting a video took to Twitter and said, "plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my 'collection' to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff. Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy.

    Modi is at Mamallapuram for the summit with China. The summit began on Friday and Modi discussed with Chinese President, Xi Jinping a variety of issues. The two leaders discussed terrorism and radicalisation and resolved to fight the menace jointly.

