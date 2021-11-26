Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind leads reading of Preamble

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 26: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday led the nation in a community reading of the Preamble to the Constitution on Constitution Day in the Central Hall of Parliament House.

"The President read the Preamble from the Rashtrapati Bhavan which was live telecast by Sansad TV and joined by the people across the nation," a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.+

The occasion was also graced by Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Ministers, MPs, and other dignitaries. The general public were requested to join President Kovind in reading Preamble to the Constitution from wherever they are following all COVID-19 protocols.

#WATCH President Ram Nath Kovind leads the nation in reading the Preamble to the Constitution of India



(Source: Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/hRIpUu7212 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021

In order to ensure maximum people's participation, Parliamentary Affairs Ministry has developed two portals. One portal is for Online Reading of the Preamble to the Constitution in 22 official languages and English. The other portal is for Online Quiz on Constitutional Democracy. Anyone can participate in these and get certificates.

Constitution Day is being celebrated across the country today to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly. The day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution in India. On this very day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of the country formally adopted the Constitution which came into force on 26th January 1950.

Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 12:54 [IST]