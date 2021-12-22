YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WATCH: 'Pralay' surface to surface ballistic missile successfully test fired

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Balasore, Dec 22: India on Wednesday successfully test-fired short-range, surface to surface-guided ballistic missile 'Pralay' off the Odisha coast here, DRDO sources said.

    The solid-fuel, battlefield missile developed by Defence Research Development Organisation is based on Prithvi Defence Vehicle from the Indian ballistic missile programme.

    WATCH: Pralay surface to surface ballistic missile successfully test fired

    The missile, launched from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island around 10.30 am, met all the mission objectives, sources said.

    A battery of tracking instruments monitored its trajectory along the coast line, they said.

    'Pralay' is a 350-500 km short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg.

    More BALLISTIC MISSILE News  

    Read more about:

    ballistic missile isro

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 14:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 22, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X