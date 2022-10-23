Lord Ram will help us reach new heights: PM Modi in Ayodhya

WATCH: PM Modi performs symbolic coronation of Lord Rama

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Oct 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday performed the Rajyabhishek of the symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Rama's Coronation depicts the scene when he returned to be crowned as the king of Ayodhya, after a prolonged exile of 14 years and defeating Lanka King Ravan.

PM Modi in Ayodhya to attend Deepotsav celebrations which will see around 18 lakh earthen lamps being lit to celebrate Diwali.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath perform the Rajyabhishek of the symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh



Earlier in the day, PM Modi offered prayers to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmbhoomi here. This is his first visit to Ayodhya after a "bhoomi pujan" for the construction of a Ram temple on August 5, 2020.

Immediately after reaching Ayodhya for the Deepotsav celebrations, the PM went to the makeshift Ram temple and offered prayers to Ram Lalla. He lit an earthen lamp there and performed an "aarti".

Temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das applied vermillion on his forehead. Modi was also briefed by officials on the construction going on for a grand Ram temple at the site.