Ahmedabad, Oct 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday observed the 3D show explaining the importance of the centuries-old Sun temple built during the Chalukya dynasty. He also witnessed a cultural program showcasing the history of the temple.

The laser light showcases the the intricacies of the structures and pillars of the Sun temple.

"I'd urge you all to visit the Sun Temple at Modhera. It will leave a lasting impact on your mind. The beauty of this place has to be seen to be believed. Earlier this evening inaugurated facilities that will enhance the experience for tourists.

ॐ मित्राय नमः



ॐ रवये नमः



ॐ सूर्याय नमः



ॐ भानवे नमः pic.twitter.com/nS71ym3WSf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2022

Earlier today, the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone and dedicated multiple projects worth over Rs 3900 crore in Modhera, Mehsana in Gujarat. The Prime Minister also declared Modhera as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village.

PM Modi also performed darshan and pooja at Modheshwari Mata Temple in Modhera, Gujarat.

Story first published: Sunday, October 9, 2022, 22:57 [IST]