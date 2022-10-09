YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    PM Modi observes 3D light and sound show at Surya Mandir in Modhera

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ahmedabad, Oct 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday observed the 3D show explaining the importance of the centuries-old Sun temple built during the Chalukya dynasty. He also witnessed a cultural program showcasing the history of the temple.

    Image credit: @narendramodi
    Image credit: @narendramodi

    The laser light showcases the the intricacies of the structures and pillars of the Sun temple.

    "I'd urge you all to visit the Sun Temple at Modhera. It will leave a lasting impact on your mind. The beauty of this place has to be seen to be believed. Earlier this evening inaugurated facilities that will enhance the experience for tourists.

    Earlier today, the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone and dedicated multiple projects worth over Rs 3900 crore in Modhera, Mehsana in Gujarat. The Prime Minister also declared Modhera as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village.

    PM Modi also performed darshan and pooja at Modheshwari Mata Temple in Modhera, Gujarat.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Sunday, October 9, 2022, 22:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X