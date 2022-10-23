YouTube
    Watch: Ayodhya witnesses stunning laser show as lakhs of lamps light up temple city

    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Oct 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed a dazzling laser show that splendour to the "Deepotsav" celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Sunday. A video shared by news agency ANI shows colourful laser lights blazing over the night sky.

    narendra modi ayodhya

    Story first published: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 20:11 [IST]
