For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Watch: Ayodhya witnesses stunning laser show as lakhs of lamps light up temple city
India
Lucknow, Oct 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed a dazzling laser show that splendour to the "Deepotsav" celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Sunday. A video shared by news agency ANI shows colourful laser lights blazing over the night sky.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnesses sound and laser show in Ayodhya— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/eL0gg82JiV
Comments
Story first published: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 20:11 [IST]