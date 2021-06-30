WATCH: Pet dog cheers for girl during her classical dance performance

Video of elephant drinking water from sprinkler goes viral. Twitter showers all its love

There is a reason we call Dog's a man's best friend. Dogs understand every emotion that humans express, unlike any other species in the animal kingdom. They can sense our emotions, be it happiness, sorrow, or agony, read our facial expressions, and even follow our pointing gestures.

We have come across many videos on social media, where dogs seen helping their owner in every day-to-day activity. However, this adorable video of a girl dancing to a classical song and her pet dog cheering for her in the background will brighten up your day.

In the 30-second clip, shared by Facebook user Sreejith Trikkara, a girl, is seen dressed in a salwar suit, danced to a classical song with perfect steps, gestures, movements and expressions.

Her pet dog, who was seen extremely happy with her performance was seen clapping with his paws at a picturesque location near her home.

Netizens were in awe of the video and flooded the social media with their reactions.