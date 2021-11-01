WATCH: Monkey steals specs, refuses to give in until it gets Frooti in exchange

Hilarious! Gorillas human-like reaction to rain is winning hearts on the Internet

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 01: Sunglasses, hats, cameras, India is plagued by smart thieves who sneak up and make off with anything they can grab. Thanks to social media, you can watch these little terrors trick people to grab what they want.

In one such video, a monkey is seen sitting on top of an iron mesh, stole a man's specs and refuses to return until it gets a pack of Frooti.

Smart 🐒🐒🐒



Ek haath do,

Ek haath lo 😂😂😂😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/JHNnYUkDEw — Rupin Sharma IPS (@rupin1992) October 28, 2021

"If I told you a monkey stole my specs and wouldn't give it back to me unless I offered him a pack of Frooti, I know you wouldn't believe! So I got proof..," the man said posting a video on Instagram.

Sharing the video, IPS officer Rupin Sharma captioned "Ek haath do, Ek haath lo" (roughly translates to - Give with one hand take with the other).

"This is well established business in Vrindavan", a twitter user said.

"This world is nothing but give and take", another said. Let's have a look at the twitter reactions

If anyone wants to see commercialised version of this, visit Vrindavan.

I have a strong feeling, monkeys there even sell it back to local shopkeepers, the stuff one uses for the trade off..



That’s evolution skipping so many stages.. — AJ (@CertifiedVocal) October 29, 2021

Faced such situation in Brindavan. A local suggested to give a fruti and get back spectacle. Actually that happened. — Sashi Bhusan Padhi (@PadhiSashi) October 29, 2021

Had to face similar situation at Jakhu Temple Shimla. A monkey too away my spectacles and I had to bargain with a packet of roasted Channe. — Kiran Kumar Madan 🇮🇳 (@kirankrmadan) October 28, 2021

Stone age, barter system. — CA Chetan Sharma (@I_am_chetan) October 29, 2021

Story first published: Monday, November 1, 2021, 15:44 [IST]