    New Delhi, Nov 01: Sunglasses, hats, cameras, India is plagued by smart thieves who sneak up and make off with anything they can grab. Thanks to social media, you can watch these little terrors trick people to grab what they want.

    WATCH: Monkey steals specs, refuses to give in until it gets Frooti in exchange

    In one such video, a monkey is seen sitting on top of an iron mesh, stole a man's specs and refuses to return until it gets a pack of Frooti.

    "If I told you a monkey stole my specs and wouldn't give it back to me unless I offered him a pack of Frooti, I know you wouldn't believe! So I got proof..," the man said posting a video on Instagram.

    Sharing the video, IPS officer Rupin Sharma captioned "Ek haath do, Ek haath lo" (roughly translates to - Give with one hand take with the other).

    "This is well established business in Vrindavan", a twitter user said.

    "This world is nothing but give and take", another said. Let's have a look at the twitter reactions

    Story first published: Monday, November 1, 2021, 15:44 [IST]
    X