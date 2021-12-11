WATCH: India successfully flight tests indigenous Stand-Off Anti-Tank Missile

New Delhi, Dec 11: In a significant development, India on Saturday successfully tested indigenously-designed and developed Stand-Off Anti-Tank (SANT) missile launched from a helicopter from the Pokhran ranges.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Air Force (IAF) have jointly carried out the flight test.

"The flight-test was successful in meeting all its mission objectives. The release mechanism, advanced guidance and tracking algorithms, all avionics with integrated software, performed satisfactorily and tracking systems monitored all mission events," said a government press release.

"The missile is equipped with a state-of-the-art MMW seeker which provides high precision strike capability from a safe distance. The weapon can neutralise targets in a range up to 10 kms," it added.

The SANT missile has been designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad in coordination with other DRDO labs and participation from industries. This is the third in the series of indigenous stand-off weapons to be tested in recent times after long range bomb and smart anti airfield weapon for strengthening the arsenal of IAF.

The indigenous development of various configurations for different applications with advanced technologies is a firm march towards 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the team associated with the mission. The successful flight test of SANT missile would further bolster the indigenous defence capabilities.

Story first published: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 19:24 [IST]