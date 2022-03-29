Watch: IAF undertakes Babmi Bucket operation to douse fire as Sariska Tiger Reserve

Russia-Ukraine: Three C-17 Globemaster of IAF carrying more than 600 Indians land at Hindon airbase near Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 29: With a huge forest fire being reported in the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan, the Indian Air Force has been pressed into service.

At the behest of the Alwar district administration to help control the spread of fire over large areas of the Sariska Tiger Reserve the IAF has deployed two Mi 17 heptrs to undertake Babmi Bucket operations. Fire fighting operations are underway since early morning, the IAF said.

At the behest of Alwar Dist admin to help control the spread of fire over large areas of #SariskaTigerReserve, @IAF_MCC has deployed two Mi 17 V5 heptrs to undertake #BambiBucket ops.



Fire Fighting Operations are underway since early morning today.#आपत्सुमित्रम pic.twitter.com/HhGEHsdYrS — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 29, 2022

The cause of the blaze that was reported on Monday evening is yet to be ascertained. The fire has been burning an area of around five to seven sq kilometres. Due to the fire tiger movement has been affected, a forest official told PTI. Villagers have residing in the periphery of the fire have been asked to move to safety.

Around 150-200 people including the forest staff are engaged in controlling the fire.

We have called for two choppers. Water is being poured at those places first where maximum fire has spread and is posing danger to the wildlife. The area with fire breakout has increased," ANI quoted Sunita Pankaj, Alwar ADM as saying.

