Watch: IAF chopper rescues 9 people stranded atop a building in Mumbai

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Mumbai, July 27: Heavy rains which are pounding Mumbai for over 24 hours now have thrown life out of gear in the maximum city. Waterlogged streets, homes at low lying areas flooded and public transport disrupted have brought city to a halt. Many residents whose homes have been flooded have rushed to roofs to save themselves. Rescue operations are underway in full swing.

Here's a video of how nine people stranded atop a building in Kalyan were rescued by an IAF chopper:

#WATCH Maharashtra: IAF Mi-17 helicopter rescued 9 people, stranded atop a building in Kalyan, today. They were rescued and dropped at Mumbai airport. (Video Source: Indian Air Force) pic.twitter.com/8eKMLhHVWs — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2019