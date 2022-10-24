Watch: Elephant signals a bus to stop, tries to board it too

Caught on camera: Cop 'accidentally' fires at at mobile shop employee in Amritsar

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Oct 24: A video has been doing rounds which shows an elephant signalling a bus and then tries to board it too.

The video which went viral on social media was shared by IPS officer Dipnashu Kabra. In the video, one can see that an elephant tries to stop a bus coming from its opposite side with its trunk. The elephant does the same as humans do in India for stopping the bus.

The bus driver seeing the elephant slowed down the bus. When the bus slows down, the elephant tries to open the bus door. For a moment, it was seen as if the tusker wanted to be inside the bus.

"Everyone wants to reach home as soon as possible during the Diwali holidays," reads the caption of the video after being translated into English.

The video has so far garnered 1 lakh plus views.

Watching the video, twitterati has different opinions.

One of the users wrote, "Govt should stop laying roads into the forests and disturb the animals. Animals face so much risks to their lives."

Govt should stop laying roads into the forests and disturb the animals.Animals face so much risks to their lives. — Chans2Chans (@Chans2Chans) October 24, 2022

Another user commented, "The Elephant clearly stopped the bus and tried to get into it. Perhaps, he has the soul of a villager trying to get back home."

The Elephant clearly stopped the bus and tried to get into it. Perhaps, he has the soul of a villager trying to get back home.😀 — Mukul (@Mukuljj) October 24, 2022

The third user commented, "It seems the elephant is eagerly join the ride into the bus."

It seems the elephant 🐘 is eagerly join the ride into the bus 😜 — Praveen Singh Shekha (@singh545670) October 22, 2022

Story first published: Monday, October 24, 2022, 16:55 [IST]