WATCH: Elephant dies after villager sets its ear on fire in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Jan 22: In yet another horrific example of animal cruelty, a 40-year-old elephant has died after being set on fire by a villager near a private resort in Masinagudi in Nilgiris district.

The video has gone viral where the it showed the tyre in flames being hurled from a building on the animal, which got stuck in its ear. The injured elephant ran away in distress.

The elephant had been under watch, treatment for the last three months, but succumbed earlier this week.

Barbaric act in Nilgiris, Tamilnadu. An elephant was attacked with a burning tyre, in a private resort, killing the animal. Hope the guilty are punished for this inhumane act of violence. #WA #EveryLifeMatters #SaveWildlife pic.twitter.com/iLJn2yxgdq — Praveen Angusamy, IFS 🐾 (@PraveenIFShere) January 22, 2021

An emotional video of a forest ranger, who was taking care of the elephant breaking down while saying goodbye has won many hearts.

"It's really moving to see this tearful bid adieu to an elephant by his companion forester at Sadivayal Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Tamil Nadu," wrote Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey while sharing the video on Twitter.

It’s really moving to see this tearful bid adieu to an elephant by his companion forester at Sadivayal Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Tamil Nadu. #GreenGuards #elephants

VC: @karthisathees pic.twitter.com/xMQNop1YfI — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) January 20, 2021

"Some emotions cannot be expressed into words. Gone from his sight, but not from his heart. A #Forestor who was taking care of an injured elephant in masinagudi, @MudumalaiTR, #Tamilnadu, crying after its death. #GreenWarriors (sic)," said the official Twitter account of IFS Association.