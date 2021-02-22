Watch: Chaat vendors clash over customers in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat

Shabnam, death row convict in Amroha murder case now approaches UP Governor for mercy

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Baghpat, Feb 22: Shopkeepers, armed with sticks, thrashed each other in a free-for-all in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district over the issue of attracting customers to their shop.

''Eight people have been arrested on Monday in connection with the clash that broke out between two groups of shopkeepers in Baraut area of Baghpat earlier today,'' Baghpat Police said.

Dishoom Dishoom 🔥🤣🤣.

This is straight out of a 90s Bollywood film.#Baghpat #UP

pic.twitter.com/93zMAlBDyY — Thakur S P Parmar 🇮🇳 (@IamErSPSingh) February 22, 2021

The UP Police said competing for customers resulted in the clash.

The video is being widely shared on social media with some users calling the clash 'hand-to-hand combat'.