    Watch: Chaat vendors clash over customers in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat

    By
    |

    Baghpat, Feb 22: Shopkeepers, armed with sticks, thrashed each other in a free-for-all in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district over the issue of attracting customers to their shop.

    Watch: Chaat vendors clash over customers in Uttar Pradeshs Baghpat

    ''Eight people have been arrested on Monday in connection with the clash that broke out between two groups of shopkeepers in Baraut area of Baghpat earlier today,'' Baghpat Police said.

    The UP Police said competing for customers resulted in the clash.

    The video is being widely shared on social media with some users calling the clash 'hand-to-hand combat'.

    Story first published: Monday, February 22, 2021, 23:13 [IST]
