Farmers are not beggars; frame a new agri policy: Chandrashekar Rao urges PM Modi

More will come say Punjab farmers stopped from entering Delhi

WATCH: Black ink thrown at BKU leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru, 3 detained

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, May 30: Black ink was thrown at Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait by a youth during an event at Bengaluru's Gandhi Bhavan. Three persons have been detained so far.

Soon after the incident, clashes took place between the organisers and the miscreants leading to both sides attacking each other with plastic chairs.

Black ink thrown at Bhartiya Kisan Union Leader Rakesh Tikait pic.twitter.com/4X9gvYxVzX — Madhuri Rao (@madhuriadnal) May 30, 2022

Reacting to the incident, Tikait alleged that the ink attack on him was in connivance with the state government.

"The local police is responsible for it and it happened due to the connivance of the government," Tikait told reporters.

Black ink was seen on his turban, face, Kurta, and green shawl around his neck.

The ink was thrown on Tikait while he was giving clarification on a video of a sting operation by a regional channel where Karnataka farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar was caught asking for money.

He rejected any involvement in the scam and added action must be taken against the kisan leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar.

Later, some people started arguments and threw black ink at them and started throwing chairs too.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, Tikait led farm laws protest on the Delhi border.