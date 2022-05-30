WATCH: Black ink thrown at BKU leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru, 3 detained

YouTube
    Bengaluru, May 30: Black ink was thrown at Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait by a youth during an event at Bengaluru's Gandhi Bhavan. Three persons have been detained so far.

    tikait

    Soon after the incident, clashes took place between the organisers and the miscreants leading to both sides attacking each other with plastic chairs.

    Reacting to the incident, Tikait alleged that the ink attack on him was in connivance with the state government.

    "The local police is responsible for it and it happened due to the connivance of the government," Tikait told reporters.

    Black ink was seen on his turban, face, Kurta, and green shawl around his neck.

    The ink was thrown on Tikait while he was giving clarification on a video of a sting operation by a regional channel where Karnataka farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar was caught asking for money.

    He rejected any involvement in the scam and added action must be taken against the kisan leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar.

    Later, some people started arguments and threw black ink at them and started throwing chairs too.

    The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, Tikait led farm laws protest on the Delhi border.

    Desktop Bottom Promotion