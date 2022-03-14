For Quick Alerts
Watch: BJP MPs welcome Prime Minister amid chants of 'Modi, Modi'
India
New Delhi, Mar 14: BJP MPs on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lok Sabha amid chants of his name, celebrating the party's thumping victory in the recently held Assembly elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed by the BJP MPs in Lok Sabha, amid chants of "Modi, Modi", following the party's victory in assembly elections in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/IZuF36mDNB— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022
Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 12:09 [IST]