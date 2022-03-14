YouTube
    Watch: BJP MPs welcome Prime Minister amid chants of 'Modi, Modi'

    New Delhi, Mar 14: BJP MPs on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lok Sabha amid chants of his name, celebrating the party's thumping victory in the recently held Assembly elections.

    Monday, March 14, 2022, 12:09 [IST]
