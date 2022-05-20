YouTube
    Watch: Ashwini Vaishnaw makes first 5G call in India

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 20: Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vashnaw made the first 5G call on a trial network that has been set up at IIT Madras.

    Watch: Ashwini Vaishnaw makes first 5G call in India
    Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vashnaw

    Aatmanirbhar 5G, Successfully tested 5G call at IIT Madras. Entire end to end network is designed and developed in India, Vaishnaw said on Twitter.

    "This is a realisation of PM's vision. His vision is to have our own 4G and 5G technology stack developed in India, made in India for the world. We have to win the world with this new technology stack," Vaishnaw said.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modo on Tuesday launched a 5G Test Bed, developed as a multi-inskutture collaborative project by 8 institutes led by the IIT Madras.

    spectrum

    Story first published: Friday, May 20, 2022, 9:04 [IST]
