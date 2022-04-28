YouTube
    Watch: Arvind Kejriwal stretches as PM Modi speaks

    New Delhi, Apr 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met with the Chief Ministers to take stock of the COVID-19 situation.

    During the meeting Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal can be seen stretching as PM Modi spoke. The BJP slammed this behaviour while posting the video.

    Watch: Arvind Kejriwal stretches as PM Modi speaks

    In this video Kejriwal can be seen leaning back on his chair with his hands folded above his head. It appeared as though he was stretching.

    The BJP shared this video and captioned it Mannerless CM of Delhi. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also shared the video with a caption, " is Arvind Kejriwal bored or mannerless or both? Is this how a CM behaves in such an important meeting?"

    These messages led to #MannerlessCM trending on Twitter. Many slammed Kejriwal while one said, he would be a backbencher in IIT.

    This is how backbenchers behave in a class, no way for a CM to act. Even if you don't respect the man, respect the post of the PM during a crucial meeting said some of the Tweets.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 16:03 [IST]
