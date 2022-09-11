Complain on these numbers if you are charged more than MRP at cinema halls

Watch any film in multiplexes across country at Rs 75 on this date

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 11: Cine goers across the country can watch movies at multiplexes possibly at the lowest-ever price in the recent years. Yes, they can buy tickets for any film at Rs 75!

However, this offer is applicable only on September 16 as the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) is celebrating National Cinema Day on the said date.

Can you watch movies at any multiplex in India?

According to the statement by the MAI, the audience can watch the films at the said rate at 4,000 screens in India including PVR, INOX, CINEPOLIS, CARNIVAL, MIRAJ, CITYPRIDE, ASIAN, MUKTA A2, MOVIE TIME, WAVE, M2K, DELITE and many others.

More details of the special offers will be made available at the participating cinemas, their websites and social media handles.

"National Cinema Day will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies. National Cinema Day celebrates the successful reopening of cinemas and is a 'thank you' to the moviegoers who made this happen. National Cinema Day is also an invitation to those moviegoers who haven't made it back to a cinema near them, yet," the statement read.

India has a thriving domestic film industry and has seen one of the sharpest recoveries in the film exhibition business, globally. "Quarter 1, FY'23 recorded impressive numbers among cinema operators on the back of global and local tent poles that resonated with the Indian audience. The quarter was marked by the release of some of the biggest domestic hits like KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Vikram, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Hollywood hits such as Doctor Strange and Top Gun : Maverick.

The cinema industry has been hit by COVID-19 badly and the situation has not returned to pre-pandemic levels yet although there are no COVID restrictions in place to watch films in theatres in the country.