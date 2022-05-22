Is Bengaluru really in India? Hear what netizens say

Video of dog helping monkey to steal packets of chips from roadside shop goes viral

WATCH: Ajay Devgn-like car stunt lands Noida man in jail

India

oi-Deepika S

Noida, May 22: A 21-year-old man paid heavy price for creating nuisance after a video showing him standing on two moving SUVs on a city road went viral. The man wanted to post the video on his social media.

The stunt of balancing oneself on two moving motorcycles had become famous with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's debut movie 'Phool aur Kaante'. He performed the stunt again 'Golmaal 3' using two cars.

The viral clip purportedly showing a young man balancing himself on two moving SUVs on a Noida road, prompting the local police to take action against him under the Motor Vehicles Act for creating a nuisance with the dangerous stunt.

गाड़ियों व बाइक पर खतरनाक स्टंट करने वाले युवक को थाना सेक्टर-113 नोएडा पुलिस द्वारा गिरफ्तार कर स्टंट में प्रयुक्त वाहनों को सीज किया गया।#UPPolice pic.twitter.com/92yYu33O45 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 22, 2022

"Based on the video, the man was traced. He has been identified as Rajiv (21), a resident of Sorakha village and has been arrested. The two SUVs and a motorcycle which was used in making the video have been impounded," SHO of Sector 113 police station Sharad Kant said.

"One of the Toyota Fortuners and the motorcycle belong to Rajiv's family. He had taken the other Fortuner from a relative for the video. He is not employed but belongs to a well-to-do family. He was making the video for social media only," Kant told PTI.

Following the incident, the police have urged parents and guardians of children and youth to pay attention.

His advice comes in the wake of several videos and short clips emerging on social media where young boys and girls are seen performing stunts on city roads or public places or engaging in acts deemed as "creating nuisance".

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 19:22 [IST]