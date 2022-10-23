Watch: Aerial view of Ayodhya streets decked up for Deepotsav | VIDEO

Partial solar eclipse on Diwali: Can you perform Lakshmi Puja on Oct 25?

Lucknow, Oct 23: Recreating the ambience of the Ramayana period resembling the Tretayuga this Diwali, the divine and holy birthplace of Lord Rama in Ayodhya is all decked up with 'Ramayana gates' and tableaux. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the holy city on Sunday to attend Deepotsav celebrations which will see around 18 lakh earthen lamps being lit to celebrate Diwali.

Besides offering prayers at the Ram temple, the prime minister will also inspect the construction work of the temple and later perform a symbolic coronation of Lord Rama, according to a statement issued by his office on Saturday.

#WATCH | Ayodhya ready to witness grand 'Deepotsav' celebrations in the presence of PM Narendra Modi today, all set for a new record pic.twitter.com/QIuG3KGaAm — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 23, 2022

Around 6.30 pm, the prime minister will witness an ''aarti'' on the banks of the River Saryu, which will be followed by launch of the Deepotsav celebrations, the statement said.

Deepotsav 2022: Ayodhya rolls out red carpet for PM Modi

Five animated tableaux and 11 Ramlila tableaux showcasing dance forms from different states will also be presented during the Deepotsav.

Modi will also witness a 3-D holographic projection mapping show at Ram ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu, along with a grand musical laser show, the Prime Minister's Office said.

People in large numbers thronged Ram ki Paidi on Saturday evening to get a feel of the Deepotsav.

As the earthen lamps placed there were not lit, volunteers were seen urging the public to watch their steps.

Security beefed up ahead of PM Modi's Ayodhya visit; Traffic diverted today: Check routes

Volunteers have been told to arrange 256 earthen lamps in a square and the distance between two squares will be approximately two to three feet, Deepotsav organisers said.

Story first published: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 13:43 [IST]