    New Delhi, Apr 02: This one is absolutely bizarre. Imagine what you are about eat looks back at you and grabs something you are holding.

    A fish served on a platter at a restaurant in Yanagawa, Japan opened its mouth and this has left netizens shocked.

    Watch: A fish on a platter about to eaten opens its mouth and grabs chopstick

    The viral video was shared by Instagram user, Takahiro. The same was then reshaped by a user named Rashid Alsuwadi. In the clip one can see a platter with Gish and salad leaves. Read on to find out what happened next.

    The man was about to eat the fish, when it opened its mouth and even grabbed the chopstick he was holding. The post has gone very viral has over 1 lakh views. Netizens asked questions like what, is it eaten raw. Another asked this is sick beyond words.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 2, 2022, 8:55 [IST]
