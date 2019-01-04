Was the decision on Vande Matram taken in haste in MP?

New Delhi, Jan 4: The Congress has won Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh with a very tenuous margin over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which was ruling the state for three terms. The role of NOTA has played an important role in the state as the victory margin on several seats was much less than the vote caste for NOTA.

Actually the anger of upper caste community has played very important role in the victory of the Congress in the state but recent decisions taken by the Congress may harm the party in the Lok Sabha election which is not too far.

Decision of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath to discontinue with singing of Vande Mataram was an unprovoked decision. Though the state government has revisited its decision and decided that along with Vande Matram, national anthem will also be sung. Political analysts feel that this will infuriate such people who were angry with the BJP for its symbolism. They will feel that the Congress will resort to the same tactics when in power.

But despite the government retracting its decision, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided to go ahead with his decision of Singing Vande Matram along with his 109 MLAs in Vallabh Bhai Patel Garden and march up the state Assembly. He tweeted that the Congress must understand that Vande Matram is above caste politics. This should not be impacted with the governments coming and going.

Retracting on any issue shows the weakness of the government that the BJP government wants to ensure to happen. However, the government has been of the view that singing Vande Matram has become just a formality so this decision was taken.

In another decision of the government buckling under pressure of Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati and announcing to withdraw cases of caste violence that had happened during the Bharat Bandh on April 2, 2018 has also not gone down well with the people.

It is not only Samanya, Pichda, Alpsankhyak Kalyan Samaj Sanstha (SAPAKS) that has expressed its anger over the decision of the Madhya Pradesh government of withdrawing cases against people involved in the violence but common people are also not pleased with this decision.

Sources in Madhya Pradesh said that the impact of such decision goes into the subconscious of the minds of the people. The politics has its own compulsions but such decision can be deferred for some period at least till the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.