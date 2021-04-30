YouTube
    Want to know who is stalking you on Facebook? Check tricks

    New Delhi, Apr 30: Facebook is one of the popular social media where we connect with people. With growing number of users, it has also become a place for stalking. Have you ever been in a situation, wondering about who's been looking at our Facebook lately, but you really cannot make out?

    So, here's tips to see who's looked at your Facebook?

    Open your Facebook account by visiting Facebook.com.

    Upon loggin in on your Facebook page, right-click anywhere

    Now, select the 'View Page Source' option

    Tap 'CTRL+F' to bring about the search bar that is used to look up stuff.

    Next type in 'BUDDY_ID' in the search bar

    You will see several Facebook profile IDs next to 'BUDDY_ID'

    You have to copy any one of the IDs, open a new tab

    Search for 'Facebook.com/15-digit ID'

    The profile of person who stalked your profile will appear on your screen.

    Keep a screen shot

    For iOS user, it is still simpler as it is slightly secure

    Login to your Facebook profile

    Go to privacy settings

    You will find 'who viewed my profile' option

    The profile of person who stalked your

    Take a screenshot

    Story first published: Friday, April 30, 2021, 14:51 [IST]
