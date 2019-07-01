Vulnerability of some regional languages a matter of concern, says Assam MP

By PTI

New Delhi, July 1: An MP from Assam has expressed concern over the vulnerability of some regional languages which are popular but growing at a slow pace.

Addressing a symposium on 'International Year of Indigenous Languages', Lok Sabha member Naba Sarania committed himself to working on the issue as well as raising it in Parliament.

Sarania said while the official languages were safe under the Constitution recognition, the immediate need to include indigenous languages within the constitutional framework cannot be denied. Vulnerability of some regional languages which are popular but are growing at a slow pace is a matter of concern, he said, according to a press release.

The symposium was organised to highlight the United Nations theme on indigenous languages with emphasis on saving the endangered indigenous languages in the country. Cultural activist Ganesh Devy, who chaired the inaugural session, spoke on the aspect of multilingualism and its importance in the context of vanishing languages of India.

Devy said since the Indian states were formed on linguistic basis, it is time for the country to make efforts to create a multilinguistic state.

