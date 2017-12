New Delhi, December 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birthday. Vajpayee turned 93 today.

"His phenomenal as well as visionary leadership made India more developed and further raised our prestige at the world stage. I pray for his good health," PM Modi tweeted.

Birthday greetings to our beloved Atal Ji. His phenomenal as well as visionary leadership made India more developed and further raised our prestige at the world stage. I pray for his good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2017

Vice President Naidu posted a poem by Vajpayee which urged people to remain united and not to give up hope in tough times.

Convey my heartfelt greetings to Bharat Ratna, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, on his birthday, today. pic.twitter.com/Q15PrUYuvu — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) December 25, 2017

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President Amit Shah visited Vajpayee's residence at Krishna Menon Marg in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President Amit Shah visited #AtalBihariVajpayee's residence at Krishna Menon Marg in Delhi earlier today, on his 93rd birthday pic.twitter.com/A4hqXzsMgg — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017

Vajpayee was the 10th Prime Minister of India, first for 13 days in 1996 and then from 1998 to 2004. He was elected to Lok Sabha from Lucknow in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. He is the first and the only non-Congress leader who completed his full term as prime minister.

(With agency inputs)