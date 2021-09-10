YouTube
    VP, PM greet people on Ganesh Chaturthi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 10: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday greeted people on Ganesh Chaturthi, wishing happiness and good fortune to all. "Shri Ganesh ji is revered as an embodiment of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune in our country.

    May the Lord Vinayaka remove all obstacles in our endeavours!" Vice President Naidu said, extending warm greetings to people on the occasion. In a tweet, Modi said, "Greetings to all on Ganesh Chaturthi.

    May this auspicious occasion bring happiness, peace, good fortune and health in everyone's life. Ganpati Bappa Morya!" Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesh, who is revered as an embodiment of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. In India, it is a common practice to invoke and chant the name of Lord Ganesh to remove any obstacles in one's endeavours.

    PTI

